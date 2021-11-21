Turkish films being screened at Sharjah Film Platform 4

The Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) and Istanbul Modern have launched a multi-year partnership with a new film initiative at Sharjah Film Platform 4 (SFP4).



Reflecting the commitment to film programming at both institutions, this partnership will explore new avenues of exchange between SAF and Istanbul Modern while creating opportunities that advance regional filmmaking and cinema.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The first part of this collaboration, titled ‘Her Journey’ will screen at Sharjah Film Platform 4, the Foundation’s annual film festival.

Advertisement

‘Her Journey’ is curated by Müge Turan, Film Curator at Istanbul Modern, and includes 10 films from Turkey by women directors focusing on women’s subjectivities that are fragmentary, multiple, contradictory and in constant flux.

Highlighting both the diversity and intersectionality of identities, these women-centric stories — three feature-length films, two documentaries and five shorts — portray memorable characters that shimmer with life and passion, while reflecting historical and cultural pressures.



In 2022, Sharjah Art Foundation will curate a second film program at Istanbul Modern of which additional details will be announced soon.



Running till November 27, 2021, Sharjah Film Platform 4 features a film program of over 50 short and feature-length films in the narrative, documentary and experimental genres.

The festival also includes a public program of talks and workshops led by renowned filmmakers, and the SFP Industry Hub, an industry-focused professional program that supports the production and distribution of films.

Read more: Dubai wins bid to host Intl Council of Museums Conference in 2025