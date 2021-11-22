.
A man takes a picture of a boy standing next to a full-size model of the Land Cruiser 300 made of Lego bricks as it is unveiled by Al-Futtaim Toyota, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Land Cruiser built out of Lego bricks attracts cars lovers in Dubai

Reuters

A Toyota Land Cruiser caught the eye in Dubai, but not on the dunes this time, as it is a unique model made of 440,000 Lego cubes.

This car was made of cubes to mark the launch of a new Land Cruiser in Dubai.

A team of 12 people worked over 2,700 hours to build a version that looks exactly like the new model of the car.

A full-size model of the Land Cruiser 300 made of Lego bricks is unveiled by Al-Futtaim Toyota, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2021. (Reuters)
A full-size model of the Land Cruiser 300 made of Lego bricks is unveiled by Al-Futtaim Toyota, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2021. (Reuters)

“This year we launched a brand new Land Cruiser here in the United Arab Emirates,” said Andy Barratt, CEO of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Al-Futtaim Lexus. “It’s a car that’s already part of the community here.”

“I came up with a way to celebrate this famous new car with something so fun … We made 440,000 LEGO bricks to create a new Land Cruiser that is now on display … It will roam the country for the next 12 months to give a little fun and share for a really special brand.”

Barratt explained that the “Lego” car weighs 2050 kilograms, and its goal is to strengthen the connection to Toyota and introduce a fun feature for customers after almost two years of closure due to Covid-19.

The project is reportedly one of the largest “LEGO” models ever made by certified “LEGO” builders in the United Arab Emirates.

