.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi film ‘The Tambour of Retribution’ selected as Best Int’l Film entry for Oscars

  • Font
Saudi film “Had al-Tar,” or “The Tambour of Retribution.” (Supplied)
Saudi film “Had al-Tar,” or “The Tambour of Retribution.” (Supplied)

Saudi film ‘The Tambour of Retribution’ selected as Best Int’l Film entry for Oscars

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Saudi Film Authority has chosen the feature film “Had al-Tar,” or “The Tambour of Retribution,” to officially represent the Kingdom in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are the most prestigious and significant awards in the film industry.

“The Tambour of Retribution,” a 2020 Saudi Arabian drama film, was directed by Abdulaziz Alshlahei.

The Academy Award for Best International Feature Film is one of the Academy Awards handed out annually by the US-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is given to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.

The film tells the story of the son of a swordsman who falls in love with the daughter of a wedding singer in an impoverished neighborhood, a taboo match in a traditional society.

“The Tambour of Retribution” stars Faisal al-Dokhei, Adwa Fahad, and Muhand Alsaleh.

Red Sea Film Festival

The inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival (RedSeaIFF) is set to run from December 6 till December 15 in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As the Kingdom’s first international film festival, RedSeaIFF is for “film lovers, filmmakers, and the global film industry,” according to organizers. They also announced that 27 films by Saudi film makers will be featured.

“The festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond,” RedSeaIFF said in a press release.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Film Festival to kick off in December

Turki Al al-Sheikh’s English horror film ‘Cello’ wraps up production in Saudi Arabia

Spike Lee jumps gun at Cannes with ‘Titane’ Palme d’Or reveal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears
Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More