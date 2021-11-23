Saudi film ‘The Tambour of Retribution’ selected as Best Int’l Film entry for Oscars

The Saudi Film Authority has chosen the feature film “Had al-Tar,” or “The Tambour of Retribution,” to officially represent the Kingdom in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are the most prestigious and significant awards in the film industry.

“The Tambour of Retribution,” a 2020 Saudi Arabian drama film, was directed by Abdulaziz Alshlahei.

The Academy Award for Best International Feature Film is one of the Academy Awards handed out annually by the US-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is given to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.

The film tells the story of the son of a swordsman who falls in love with the daughter of a wedding singer in an impoverished neighborhood, a taboo match in a traditional society.

“The Tambour of Retribution” stars Faisal al-Dokhei, Adwa Fahad, and Muhand Alsaleh.

Red Sea Film Festival

The inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival (RedSeaIFF) is set to run from December 6 till December 15 in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As the Kingdom’s first international film festival, RedSeaIFF is for “film lovers, filmmakers, and the global film industry,” according to organizers. They also announced that 27 films by Saudi film makers will be featured.

“The festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond,” RedSeaIFF said in a press release.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Film Festival to kick off in December

Turki Al al-Sheikh’s English horror film ‘Cello’ wraps up production in Saudi Arabia

Spike Lee jumps gun at Cannes with ‘Titane’ Palme d’Or reveal