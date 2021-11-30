.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or

  • Font
Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award, Nov. 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award, Nov. 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer’s most prestigious trophy yet again.

The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country last July.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s incredible to be here again. Two years ago I thought it was the last time. Winning the Copa America was key,” Messi said at Paris’s Theatre du Chatelet.

Messi, who joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona during the close season, collected 613 points, with Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski, named best striker on Monday, getting 580.

Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and the European championship with Italy, ended up third on 460, ahead of France’s Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Read more: FIFA sets Club World Cup dates at Feb. 3-12 in the UAE featuring seven teams

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More