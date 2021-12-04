Go to dish: Seafood linguine

The head chef of AMMOS Greek Restaurant located in Dubai chooses Seafood Linguine as his go to dish for cooking at home.

Melas Antonis picks the best frutti di mare he can find to create a light, nutritious and delicious meal for friends and family when he’s away from the restaurant kitchen.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The philosophy Antonis follows to his cooking is to consider the food being used and how best to care for it.

“We must always respect any food we cook, and seafood is no different. Treat your produce well, keep it in the coldest part of your fridge and don’t overcook it,” Antonis says.

He adds that when it comes to seafood, it’s the quality of the produce that will make the dish a star with diners.

“Buy fresh either from the market or from the counter, and ask for advice from the fishmonger,” he suggests.

For anyone not sure about buying fresh, the scent is very important. Seafood shouldn’t smell over fishy; it should have a mild scent. “Fresh fish also have clear eyes and pinkish gills, so do look around and take your time before choosing,” Antonis advises.

The chef points out that seafood should be easy and quick to cook, so when pan frying, cook it part the way through on one side and then turn over for roughly half the time because the fish will keep cooking, even when off the heat.

“Lastly, take time to think about the ingredients that compliment seafood. We don’t want to lose that beautiful fresh flavor to other ingredients or components of the dish. Seafood should be the star of the show.”

Seafood Linguine

Ingredients (1 portion)

• 120g shrimps

• 80g scallops

• 140g squid

• 150g mussels

• 50g shallots

• 20g garlic

• 80g cherry tomatoes

• 80g tomato sauce

• 160g vegetable stock

• 160g linguine (pre-boiled)

• 50ml olive oil

• 2g butter

• Parsley and basil (garnish)

• Salt and pepper (to taste)

Method

1. Prepare the sauce by sautéing shallots, garlic, shrimps, squid and scallops in olive oil

2. Add vegetable stock, tomato sauce, salt and pepper to taste

3. Boil the sauce for 3 minutes and add in the pre-boiled linguine

4. Mix in all seafood in the sauce and linguini, and add butter

5. Garnish with parsley and basil before serving

AMMOS is located in Rixos Premium Dubai in the Jumeirah Beach Residence district

Read more:

Lionel Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d’Or victory, says Xavi

A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims