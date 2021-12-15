Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives minister of sports, al-Hilal football players

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the Kingdom’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal and the al-Hilal football club players after winning the 2021 AFC Champions League and qualifying for the next FIFA Club World Cup, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Crown Prince also met with the President of the Saudi Football Association, the President and members of the Board of Directors of al-Hilal, and the technical and administrative staff of the football club.

SPA reported that the Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the officials and players of al-Hilal for their achievement, “pointing out the importance of continuing to exert more effort to raise the Kingdom’s name in the global forum.”

Last month, Nasser al-Dawsari scored the fastest goal ever in an Asian Champions League final on as al-Hilal won a record fourth continental crown with a 2-0 victory over South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Riyadh.

Al-Dawsari’s 25-meter drive flew into the top corner of Lee Jun’s goal with 16 seconds on the clock to break Mohammad Kallon’s 16-year-old record and put the Saudis on track for a fourth title after successes in 1991, 2000 and 2019.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal defeat Pohang to secure fourth Asian title

FIFA sets Club World Cup dates at Feb. 3-12 in the UAE featuring seven teams

Saudi Arabia seeks serious approach to Iran’s nuclear, missile programs: Crown Prince