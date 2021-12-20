More than 700 thousand people attended Saudi Arabia’s MDL BEAST in 4 days

A total of 732 thousand people attended Saudi Arabia’s MDL BEAST in four days, making it one of the largest music festivals in the world, Turki Al al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“With the attendance of more than 732 thousand and the participation of 200 international artists.. the largest music event in the Middle East concludes its activities in Riyadh,” event organizers said on Sunday.

This year’s festival is the second edition of MDL BEAST’s Soundstorm, a dance and musical event taking place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

Soundstorm featured performances by David Guetta, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, and other prominent artists.

Alongside electronic dance music producers, the festival saw a number of Arabic musicians perform including Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab, Rashid al-Majid, and Balqees.

The festival took place in a sprawling site consisting of eight different stages with a spectacular arrangement of pyrotechnics and lighting shows. One of the stages, dubbed the ‘Big Beast,’ is billed as the tallest in the world.

Last year’s Soundstorm saw more than 130,000 people attend just the first day of the festival, according to organizers.

Al Arabiya English’s Marco Ferrari contributed to this article.

Read more:

MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival

MDLBEAST bringing David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tiesto to Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM 2021

Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals