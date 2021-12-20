.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah named capital of Arab culture for 2030

  • Font
KSA: Diriyah
Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah named capital of Arab culture for 2030

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab League’s Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) announced the selection of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah as the capital of Arab culture for the year 2030, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Diriyah was chosen “due to its immortal symbolism at the level of culture locally and regionally, and its remarkable history with a civilized legacy that is still influential today,” according to the press agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement came after the Arab Ministers of Culture chose Diriyah as the Arab Capital of Culture for 2030 at their annual meeting, which is a part of ALECSO, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The organization’s permanent committee for culture supported the vote, making it the second time that a Saudi city was chosen as the Arab capital of culture, after Riyadh was chosen in 2000, SPA reported.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which is currently taking place as one of Saudi Arabia’s major projects, which aims to make Diriyah an important global cultural tourism destination.

The selection of Diriyah as the capital of Arab culture in 2030 will include organizing events that include artistic workshops and special performances in theater and cinema, festivals, competitions and cultural weeks, among other events, according to SPA.

Read more:

Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands

Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh

Tunisian-Ukrainian artist wins prestigious Ithra Prize at Diriyah Biennale

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai airport ‘100 percent operational’ for first time since pandemic Dubai airport ‘100 percent operational’ for first time since pandemic
International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Top Content
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns
Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries
International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Sixth child dies from bouncy castle tragedy in Australian island state Tasmania Sixth child dies from bouncy castle tragedy in Australian island state Tasmania
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More