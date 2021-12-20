Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah named capital of Arab culture for 2030

The Arab League’s Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) announced the selection of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah as the capital of Arab culture for the year 2030, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Diriyah was chosen “due to its immortal symbolism at the level of culture locally and regionally, and its remarkable history with a civilized legacy that is still influential today,” according to the press agency.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement came after the Arab Ministers of Culture chose Diriyah as the Arab Capital of Culture for 2030 at their annual meeting, which is a part of ALECSO, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The organization’s permanent committee for culture supported the vote, making it the second time that a Saudi city was chosen as the Arab capital of culture, after Riyadh was chosen in 2000, SPA reported.

We’re proud to announce that #Diriyah will be the 2030 Capital of Arab Culture in recognition of its centuries-old history and eternal cultural significance - the second city in #SaudiArabia to be chosen after Riyadh in 2000. pic.twitter.com/ofOrWmTom4 — Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture (@mocsaudi_en) December 20, 2021

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which is currently taking place as one of Saudi Arabia’s major projects, which aims to make Diriyah an important global cultural tourism destination.

The selection of Diriyah as the capital of Arab culture in 2030 will include organizing events that include artistic workshops and special performances in theater and cinema, festivals, competitions and cultural weeks, among other events, according to SPA.

Read more:

Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands

Inaugural Diriyah Biennale art exhibition opens in Riyadh

Tunisian-Ukrainian artist wins prestigious Ithra Prize at Diriyah Biennale