.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Westminster priest pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana’s funeral

  • Font
Pop singer Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his classic ‘Candle in the Wind’ during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey, on September 6, 1997 (Reuters)
Pop singer Elton John plays a specially re-written version of his classic ‘Candle in the Wind’ during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey, on September 6, 1997 (Reuters)

Westminster priest pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana’s funeral

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Buckingham Palace received a personal appeal from the Dean of Westminster to allow singer Elton John perform at the funeral of Princess Diana, newly released government documents show.

Wesley Carr, who himself helped conduct part of the funeral service for Diana at Westminster Abbey after her death in a Paris car crash in August 1997, urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John, a friend of the princess.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented,” Carr wrote in the note released by the National Archives.

“I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by [composer Andrew]Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate. Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful.”

Documents show John’s 1970 ballad “Your Song” was initially considered, but Carr noted that the singer’s 1973 ode to Marilyn Monroe “Candle In the Wind” was already “being widely played and sung throughout the nation.” Its performance would be “imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved.”

He added that if the words were “too sentimental” they did not need to be printed in the order of service.

There is no detail of any response from the Palace, but John went on to perform the song, with revised lyrics dedicated to “England’s Rose.” It was one of the most poignant moments of the funeral, watched by as many as 2.5 billion people.

The re-released version, lamenting a woman’s death at a young age in the pitiless glare of fame, went on to become the second-biggest selling physical single of all time.

In 2019, John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing at the funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano.

Read more: Princes William, Harry put aside differences and unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
Top Content
Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine? Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months
US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call
Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait
UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More