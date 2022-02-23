Governments unprepared as wildfires get worse globally: UN report
A warming planet and changes to land use patterns mean more wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades, causing spikes in unhealthy smoke pollution and other problems that governments are ill prepared to confront, according to a UN report being released on Wednesday
The western US, northern Siberia, central India, and eastern Australia already are seeing more blazes, and the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires globally could increase more than 50 percent by the turn of the century, according to the report from the UN Environment Program.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Areas once considered safe from major fires won’t be immune, including the Arctic, which the report said was “very likely to experience a significant increase in burning.”
Tropical forests in Indonesia and the southern Amazon of South America also are likely to see increased wildfires, the report concluded.
“Uncontrollable and devastating wildfires are becoming an expected part of the seasonal calendars in many parts of the world,” said Andrew Sullivan, with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia, one of the report’s authors.
But UN researchers said many nations continue to spend too much time and money fighting fires and not enough trying to prevent them. Land use changes can make the fires worse, such as logging that leaves behind debris that can easily burn and forests that are intentionally ignited to clear land for farming, the report said.
In the United States, officials recently unveiled a $50 billion effort to reduce fire risks over the next decade by more aggressively thinning forests around “hot spots” where nature and neighborhoods collide. However, the administration of President Joe Biden has so far identified only a fraction of the funding called for in the plan.
The UN researchers also called for more awareness of the dangers from smoke inhalation, which can affect tens of millions of people annually as plumes from major wildfires drift thousands of miles across international borders.
Read more: In pictures: Deadly wildfires rage around the world amid worsening climate crises
-
US firefighters optimistic over world’s biggest tree amid California wildfiresFirefighters battling to protect the world’s biggest tree from wildfires ravaging the parched United States said Friday they are optimistic it can be ... World News
-
Spanish wildfires blaze for fifth day prompting more evacuationsTwo more Andalusian towns were evacuated on Sunday morning as Spain sent in military backup to tackle a wildfire which continued to rage close to a ... World News
-
Thousands evacuated in southern France as ‘fierce’ wildfires spread: OfficialThousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France ... World News
-
Massive Greece wildfires are country’s greatest ecological catastrophe: PMGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday that the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week were the ... World News
-
Algeria’s President Tebboune says 25 soldiers killed battling wildfiresTwenty-five soldiers have been killed battling fires ravaging northern Algeria over the last 24 hours, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Twitter ... North Africa
-
UAE provides urgent aid to Greece amid catastrophic wildfiresThe United Arab Emirates, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is providing urgent aid to support those affected by ... Gulf
-
In pictures: Deadly wildfires rage around the world amid worsening climate crisesMassive wildfires have left dozens dead around the world as authorities struggle to put out the blazes fueled by scorching temperatures and dry ... Features
-
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfiresReports