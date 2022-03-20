Expo 2020 Dubai achieves massive milestone of 20 million visits

With only 12 days remaining until its doors close on March 31, Expo 2020 Dubai reached ae milestone of 20 million visits on Saturday (March 19), marking an amazing achievement of bringing the world together in the UAE for the largest global gathering in the midst of the pandemic.

The Expo saw 192 countries coming together to showcase the best their nations have to offer.

Displaying huge resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, Expo 2020 Dubai -- the biggest event ever to be held in the Arab world -- has combined unparalleled cultural, educational and entertainment experiences.

World leaders, cutting-edge innovations, sporting heroes, Grammy-award winning artists, incredible architecture, Arab superstars, innovative forums, global cuisine, and the guarantee of something new and surprising every single day were among around 32,000 events and myriad attractions at the region’s first World Expo that have spurred Expo 2020 Dubai to this monumental achievement.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: “When we started this journey in 2013, and even before then as we prepared the bid for Expo 2020 Dubai, we had a dream to welcome the world to Dubai and the UAE for an unprecedented global gathering that would live long in hearts and minds.

“That we have fulfilled this dream is already beyond doubt, but to achieve such a landmark number of visits is true testament to how the world has responded to what we have worked so long and hard to create. We trust that those millions of people will take their memories back to their families and friends, wherever they are from in the world, to continue the impressive work we have set in motion at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Domestic visitors have turned out in force to support Expo 2020 Dubai, with almost 70 per cent of guests hailing from the UAE.

Latest figures show that children under the age of 18 have visited more than 2.8 million times, with the global event inspiring the next generation of innovators and change-makers.

There is still opportunity to experience what has made Expo 2020 Dubai such a success, with Water Week – the 10th and final Expo 2020 Dubai Theme Week – running from March 20 to March 26 and examining how we can protect our most precious resource today, for tomorrow.

The Week is part of the Programme for People and Planet, which seeks to explore humanity’s most critical challenges and opportunities.

A host of countries from across the planet will celebrate their Expo 2020 Dubai National Days, including Pakistan (23 March), South Africa (28 March) followed by the Honor Day of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos, on March 30.

Expo 2020 Dubai Run 3 will also bring down the curtain on the hugely successful sporting series on March 26, while a high-quality program of entertainment and activities will continue during the next two weeks.

