F1 drivers at Bahrain GP to support UNICEF fund-raising appeal for Ukraine
Formula One drivers will gather together on the grid ahead of Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to raise awareness of UNICEF’s emergency fundraising appeal for its programs helping children and families in Ukraine and other conflict zones, the sport said on Sunday.
The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children’s agency’s appeal.
Formula One and teams have already made a “generous donation,” the sport said, without specifying a number.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Ten million have fled the fighting for other countries, according to the United Nations refugees chief, in what has become Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
