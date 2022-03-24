UK says BBC gets extra funding to ‘fight Russian disinformation’

The BBC’s world service will receive GBP4.1 million in additional funding to support Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region, according to a UK government statement.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will provide the extra funding to cover costs that have arisen as a result of the war in Ukraine, following a BBC request.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The money will help the BBC to relocate its staff and operations to safe locations and make its content more widely available. It’s hoped local audiences will be able to “circumvent the Kremlin’s media restrictions and continue to access the BBC’s journalism.

Read more: Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons ‘nonsense’ over Ukraine