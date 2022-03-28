.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In pictures: World leaders, celebrities, public figures who visited Expo 2020 Dubai

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo on the first day of his Gulf tour on December 3, 2021. (Thomas Samson/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo on the first day of his Gulf tour on December 3, 2021. (AFP)
Expo 2020

In pictures: World leaders, celebrities, public figures who visited Expo 2020 Dubai

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Expo 2020 Dubai brought together 192 countries in one place. Since its launch in October 2021, the fair welcomed over 20 million visitors, including several celebrities, public figures and world leaders. With just three days left, here’s a look at some of the fair’s most iconic visits over the past six months.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

World leaders

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-L) is toured around Expo 2020 Dubai by the UAE’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C-R), in the gulf emirate of Dubai on December 8, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-L) is toured around Expo 2020 Dubai by the UAE’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C-R), in the gulf emirate of Dubai on December 8, 2021. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Expo 2020 Dubai early December, marking one of the fair’s most iconic visits, and toured a number of pavilions, including the Kingdom’s very own.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-L) is toured around Expo 2020 Dubai by the UAE’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C-R), in the gulf emirate of Dubai on December 8, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-L) is toured around Expo 2020 Dubai by the UAE’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C-R), in the gulf emirate of Dubai on December 8, 2021. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion won the award for the ‘Best Pavilion’ category and two other honorary awards, based on Exhibitor Magazine’s rankings of the mega-event’s pavilions. It also holds three Guinness World Records for: The longest interactive water curtain (32 meters long), the largest interactive light floor, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (1,240 square meters). It was also awarded the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The Saudi Pavilion is the second largest after the UAE. (Supplied)
The Saudi Pavilion is the second largest after the UAE. (Supplied)

UK’s Prince William

Britain's Prince William and Dubai Crown Prince Shaik Hamdan at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain's Prince William and Dubai Crown Prince Shaik Hamdan at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

Britain’s Prince William arrived in the United Arab Emirates on February 10, his first-ever official trip to the country.

The Duke of Cambridge met with Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, where he took part in the UK’s national day celebrations at the world fair.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Belgium King and Queen visit Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Belgium King and Queen visit Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited Expo 2020 Dubai on February 6 on their country’s national day, which was being celebrated at the world fair and involved musical performances and a stunning parade.

Dutch Royal Family

Dutch monarchs King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Dutch monarchs King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima attended the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 3, where they officially opened the Netherlands Pavilion.

Monaco’s Prince Albert

Prince Albert II of Monaco with Reem al-Hashmi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)
Prince Albert II of Monaco with Reem al-Hashmi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)

On October 10, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, officially inaugurated the Monaco Pavilion’s mini version in the European Principality, Emirates News Agency (WAM reported. The mini pavilion offers augmented reality headsets that allow visitors in Monaco to experience all areas of their country’s pavilion, inspired by the ‘Rock of Monaco.’

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo on the first day of his Gulf tour on December 3, 2021. (Thomas Samson/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo on the first day of his Gulf tour on December 3, 2021. (Thomas Samson/AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Expo 2020 Dubai on December 3.

“We are very happy to be here and I want to congratulate your country and your leaders for this exhibition because in such a period of time and where we see COVID-19 and so many threats and on some issues, organizing this exhibition and making it a success because, it’s already a success, is good for your country and good for everybody,” he told reporters at the fair, according to WAM.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the Day of Korea ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2022. (Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the Day of Korea ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2022. (Reuters)

The Republic of Korea celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day with a visit by the country’s President and First Lady on January 16. The busy agenda consisted of a 20-minute show including traditional dance, drums and the martial art of taekwondo, and a stunning concert from global K-pop stars later in the evening.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Brazil’s National Day at its pavilion during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit. (WAM)
Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Brazil’s National Day at its pavilion during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit. (WAM)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited Expo 2020 Dubai on November 17 as part of his visit to the UAE and to celebrate Brazil’s National Day at its pavilion.

“It is wonderful to be here to celebrate Brazil’s Expo 2020 National Day event – it offers an amazing opportunity for Brazil to showcase itself to the world,” President Bolsonaro said, according to WAM.

President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez met with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez met with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez visited the fair on February 2 to celebrate his country’s National Day, where he also formed a strategic partnership with the UAE to improve stability and human rights both in the region and globally.

Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Screengrab)
Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Screengrab)

Morocco celebrated its National Day at the world fair on December 26 with a visit by Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, an aerobatic display by the Green March Moroccan Patrol, and a performance by one of the nation’s most eminent pianists, Marouan Benabdallah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Erdogan (left) is received by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Turkish President Recep Erdogan (left) is received by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Expo on February 15 during his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade where he was welcomed by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi visited Expo 2020 Dubai on January 9 where he held a meeting with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Israel President Isaac Herzog

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli president at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Israeli president at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Expo 2020 Dubai on January 31. He visited the UAE pavilion where he had a meeting with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, marking his first official visit to the UAE.

Celebrities

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Malala Yousafzai at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)

Youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and renowned women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai visited the world fair on January 30, where she gave a speech at the Women’s Pavilion on women’s’ right to education.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

Football legend Lionel Messi visited the Expo on December 13, where he met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai and Noura bint Mohammed al-Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)

Football legend and international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Expo on January 28 where he gave a Q&A session and spoke to fans.

Alicia Keys

Singer Alicia Keys performs at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Singer Alicia Keys performs at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Superstar Alicia Keys took to the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome where she performed a concert on December 10.

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Usain Bolt at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, visited the fair in December 2021.

Armin Van Burren

Armin van Burren at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Screengrab)
Armin van Burren at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Screengrab)

World-famous DJ Armin Van Burren performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai for New Year’s celebrations on January 1, 2022.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo performs at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)
Jason Derulo performs at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)

American singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday night, March 25, on the Jubilee Stage, where he sang some of his best hits ‘In My Head, ‘Savage Love,’ and many more.

Nancy Ajram

Nancy Ajram at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Nancy Ajram at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)

Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 12, as part of the ‘Infinite Nights’ show.

Ragheb Alama

RAgheb Alama performing at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Screengrab)
RAgheb Alama performing at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Screengrab)

Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama also headlined for the ‘Infinite Nights’ show on November 12 where he performed a concert.

Amr Diab

Amr Diab peforms at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Amr Diab peforms at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)

Egyptian singer and superstar Amr Diab performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage on October 30.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s closing ceremony on Thursday, March 31.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia wins ‘Best Pavilion’ award at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai achieves massive milestone of 20 million visits

Ukrainians at Expo 2020 Dubai face future in limbo as Russian war rages at home

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More