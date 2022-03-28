In pictures: World leaders, celebrities, public figures who visited Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai brought together 192 countries in one place. Since its launch in October 2021, the fair welcomed over 20 million visitors, including several celebrities, public figures and world leaders. With just three days left, here’s a look at some of the fair’s most iconic visits over the past six months.

World leaders

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Expo 2020 Dubai early December, marking one of the fair’s most iconic visits, and toured a number of pavilions, including the Kingdom’s very own.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion won the award for the ‘Best Pavilion’ category and two other honorary awards, based on Exhibitor Magazine’s rankings of the mega-event’s pavilions. It also holds three Guinness World Records for: The longest interactive water curtain (32 meters long), the largest interactive light floor, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (1,240 square meters). It was also awarded the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

UK’s Prince William

Britain’s Prince William arrived in the United Arab Emirates on February 10, his first-ever official trip to the country.

The Duke of Cambridge met with Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, where he took part in the UK’s national day celebrations at the world fair.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited Expo 2020 Dubai on February 6 on their country’s national day, which was being celebrated at the world fair and involved musical performances and a stunning parade.

Dutch Royal Family

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima attended the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 3, where they officially opened the Netherlands Pavilion.

Monaco’s Prince Albert

On October 10, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, officially inaugurated the Monaco Pavilion’s mini version in the European Principality, Emirates News Agency (WAM reported. The mini pavilion offers augmented reality headsets that allow visitors in Monaco to experience all areas of their country’s pavilion, inspired by the ‘Rock of Monaco.’

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Expo 2020 Dubai on December 3.

“We are very happy to be here and I want to congratulate your country and your leaders for this exhibition because in such a period of time and where we see COVID-19 and so many threats and on some issues, organizing this exhibition and making it a success because, it’s already a success, is good for your country and good for everybody,” he told reporters at the fair, according to WAM.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

The Republic of Korea celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day with a visit by the country’s President and First Lady on January 16. The busy agenda consisted of a 20-minute show including traditional dance, drums and the martial art of taekwondo, and a stunning concert from global K-pop stars later in the evening.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited Expo 2020 Dubai on November 17 as part of his visit to the UAE and to celebrate Brazil’s National Day at its pavilion.

“It is wonderful to be here to celebrate Brazil’s Expo 2020 National Day event – it offers an amazing opportunity for Brazil to showcase itself to the world,” President Bolsonaro said, according to WAM.

President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez

President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez visited the fair on February 2 to celebrate his country’s National Day, where he also formed a strategic partnership with the UAE to improve stability and human rights both in the region and globally.

Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch

Morocco celebrated its National Day at the world fair on December 26 with a visit by Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, an aerobatic display by the Green March Moroccan Patrol, and a performance by one of the nation’s most eminent pianists, Marouan Benabdallah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Expo on February 15 during his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade where he was welcomed by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi visited Expo 2020 Dubai on January 9 where he held a meeting with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Israel President Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Expo 2020 Dubai on January 31. He visited the UAE pavilion where he had a meeting with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, marking his first official visit to the UAE.

Celebrities

Malala Yousafzai

Youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and renowned women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai visited the world fair on January 30, where she gave a speech at the Women’s Pavilion on women’s’ right to education.

Lionel Messi

Football legend Lionel Messi visited the Expo on December 13, where he met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai and Noura bint Mohammed al-Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football legend and international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Expo on January 28 where he gave a Q&A session and spoke to fans.

Alicia Keys

Superstar Alicia Keys took to the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome where she performed a concert on December 10.

Usain Bolt

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, visited the fair in December 2021.

Armin Van Burren

World-famous DJ Armin Van Burren performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai for New Year’s celebrations on January 1, 2022.

Jason Derulo

American singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday night, March 25, on the Jubilee Stage, where he sang some of his best hits ‘In My Head, ‘Savage Love,’ and many more.

Nancy Ajram

Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 12, as part of the ‘Infinite Nights’ show.

Ragheb Alama

Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama also headlined for the ‘Infinite Nights’ show on November 12 where he performed a concert.

Amr Diab

Egyptian singer and superstar Amr Diab performed a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage on October 30.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s closing ceremony on Thursday, March 31.

