Thousands of Christian worshipers mark Easter in Jerusalem

Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Seplucher, the traditional site of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial, and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday.
Thousands of people participated in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians.
This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades.
Elsewhere in the Old City, Palestinian protesters clashed with police at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound after officers closed the flashpoint shrine, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to allow Jewish visitors.
Read more:
Clashes erupt at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, at least 152 injured
Palestinians hope for a calm Ramadan in Jerusalem amid tensions
Pope calls for free access to Jerusalem holy sites
-
Pope calls for free access to Jerusalem holy sitesPope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in Jerusalem as he delivered his annual Easter address amid simmering violence between ... Middle East
-
Pope Francis calls for Easter truce in Ukraine leading to peace talksPope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, leading to negotiations and peace.“Put the weapons down!” he said at the end of a Palm ... World News
-
Israel police enter flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, arrest twoIsraeli police have entered the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.For the latest ... Middle East
-
Morocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosqueMorocco condemned on Saturday the Israeli raid on al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem saying the escalation undermines peace efforts.At least 152 Palestinians ... North Africa
-
Clashes erupt at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, at least 152 injuredPalestinians clashed with Israeli police at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem before dawn on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during ... Middle East
-
Thousands gather at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa for first Friday prayers of RamadanTens of thousands of Muslims flocked to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan for noon prayers, which passed peacefully despite ... Middle East
-
Palestinians hope for a calm Ramadan in Jerusalem amid tensionsWith gallons of soap, ornate lanterns and fresh paint, Palestinian Muslims are sprucing up Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound in the week leading up to ... Middle East