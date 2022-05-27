Supermodel Tyra Banks chooses UAE capital for ice cream brand's global expansion

Supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Tyra Banks has chosen the UAE capital as the first international market outside the US for her global ice cream brand, Smize Cream.

Speaking to the Access Granted talk series, the US businesswoman and American television personality said she was inspired by the UAE's achievements over the past 50 years, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

“It has evolved from the sand to the Moon. The country’s beauty and warmth touch me. Also, its progress on female empowerment,” she said.

The Access Granted talk series is an initiative powered by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Maven Global to help US companies led by women and minority entrepreneurs to expand in Abu Dhabi and serve as a gateway for the wider Middle East market.

The program is part of the emirate's strategy to attract global companies to set up their regional bases in Abu Dhabi.

Banks said she is thrilled to share the scoop on the opportunities and challenges that exist for women in business and technology and how she plans to incorporate Web3 into her business model.

