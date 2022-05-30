Liverpool fans caused initial chaos at Champions League final: French sports minister

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday that large numbers of Liverpool fans who turned up without valid tickets were responsible for the initial crowd control problems at the Champions League final.

"What happened, first of all, was this mass gathering of the British supporters of the Liverpool club, without tickets, or with fake tickets," she told French radio RTL on Monday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the French national stadium without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.

Read more: UK calls for clarity, backs investigation following chaos at Champions League final