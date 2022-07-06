.
Princess Iman, daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, gets engaged

Princess Iman gets engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. (Twitter)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II is engaged to marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, the Royal Hashemite Court announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old princess’ engagement took place on Tuesday in the presence of her parents King Abdullah II and Queen Rania and her siblings Crown Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem, and Princess Salma along with several members of Thermiotis’s family.

The news was shared by the RHC after Queen Rania shared a heartwarming message addressed to her daughter in an Instagram post.

“Congratulations my dearest Iman. Your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!” the Queen wrote.

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness,” the RHC said in its announcement.

Thermiotis is reportedly a Managing Partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, according to several media reports.

