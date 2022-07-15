UAE expat scoops $2.7million in Mahzooz draw days before wedding

A British expat in the United Arab Emirates became a multi-millionaire days before getting married after scooping $2.72 million (Dh10 million) in the Mahzooz weekly draw.

Reece, a 26-year-old who hails from London, matched all five numbers in the grand draw on Saturday July 9, five days before he was due to get married on Thursday.

The expat, who has lived in the UAE for four years, spoke on Friday at a press conference a day after his nuptials.

“This is the most generous and memorable gift any newly-wed couple could ever dream of,” he said.

Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz has created 25 multi-millionaires since inception, including three in the past month.

“I’ve been in the UAE for four years and have been participating in Mahzooz since December 2020,” Reece, the latest top-prize winner at the 84th draw, said.

“I had always kept my hopes high, and here I am today, 10 million dirhams richer,” he continued.

“As soon as I learned about the win, I shared the happy news with my fiancé and my parents, and they were shocked and in tears of joy. I am extremely grateful for Mahzooz, and now I need to carefully decide what to do with the money.”

Reece, who currently works as a gym manager, describes how he found out about his windfall.

“On the night of the draw at around 11 p.m., I casually went to the website to check the results and noticed that the winning numbers matched the ones I had selected. I went and checked my Mahzooz account and was stunned to see that I was a winner,” he said.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: “We are delighted that the Mahzooz win came in at such a milestone in Reece’s life, just days before his wedding.”

“Now, the young couple can plan for the future without any financial anxiety, thanks to the life-changing win. In a span of four weeks, we had three top prize winners, and we hope that this positive trend will continue and that more people will soon be living the Mahzooz dream.”

Reece could get lucky once again and win a further 1 KG of gold at the Golden Summer Draw that will be held on 30 July.

Throughout the month of July, everyone who participates in the weekly draws also stands a chance to win a kilogram of gold.

The weekly draw draws take place every Saturday, and are live-streamed on a dedicated website at 9pm. The cost of entry for every game is under $10 (Dh35).

