Iran reinstates Dragan Skocic as football head coach

Dragan Skocic has been reinstated as head coach of Iran after a meeting between the board of directors of the Iranian Football Federation and its technical committee, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Skocic’s dismissal had been reported on Monday, prompting widespread criticism among the public just four months ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 53-year-old Croatian will now continue to train Iran for their sixth appearance and third consecutive participation at the World Cup.



Iran have been drawn in Group B and will kick off their campaign against England on November 21 before taking on Wales and the United States.

