.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran reinstates Dragan Skocic as football head coach

  • Font
File photo of Iran coach Dragan Skocic. (Reuters)
Iranian football coach Dragan Skocic. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran reinstates Dragan Skocic as football head coach

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dragan Skocic has been reinstated as head coach of Iran after a meeting between the board of directors of the Iranian Football Federation and its technical committee, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Skocic’s dismissal had been reported on Monday, prompting widespread criticism among the public just four months ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 53-year-old Croatian will now continue to train Iran for their sixth appearance and third consecutive participation at the World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group B and will kick off their campaign against England on November 21 before taking on Wales and the United States.

Read more: Egypt football body names former Benfica boss Rui Vitoria as new coach

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More