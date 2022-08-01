.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia, three other countries, looking to host 2026 women’s Asian Cup

A Saudi Arabian fan waits for the start of her team’s match against France in their group C match in the World Cup finals at the Stade de France near Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia, Australia, Jordan, and Uzbekistan have submitted Expressions of Interest to host the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

If selected, Saudi Arabia, whose women’s football team only played its first match in February this year, will host its first official international women’s tournament.

Australia last hosted the Women’s Asian Cup in 2006, while the 2018 edition was played in Jordan. Uzbekistan have not previously hosted the tournament.

“The AFC will now work with all Bidding Member Associations on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process with a decision to be finalized and communicated in 2023,” the AFC said.

China claimed a record-extending ninth Women’s Asian Cup title after beating South Korea in the final of the 2022 tournament, which was hosted by India.

