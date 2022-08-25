A crème-filled circular croissant is New York City’s latest viral sensation
A circular, crème-filled croissant has been taking New York City -- and social media -- by storm this summer.
The Suprême, similar to Dominique Ansel’s Cronut, the hybrid of a doughnut and croissant that caused a food sensation in 2013, has had folks lining up outside Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery since it was introduced in April.
The croissant has also caused a sensation on TikTok and Instagram, with customers ripping into the pastries and showing viewers the ganache pouring out of the flaky treat.
Scott Cioe, executive pastry chef for the bakery, said he had no idea his creation would go viral. “I don’t even have a TikTok,” he said.
