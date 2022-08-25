.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

A crème-filled circular croissant is New York City’s latest viral sensation

  • Font
Peaches and cream Supremes are seen on display at Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery, in New York, US, on August 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Peaches and cream Supremes are seen on display at Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery, in New York, US, on August 24, 2022. (Reuters)

A crème-filled circular croissant is New York City’s latest viral sensation

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A circular, crème-filled croissant has been taking New York City -- and social media -- by storm this summer.

The Suprême, similar to Dominique Ansel’s Cronut, the hybrid of a doughnut and croissant that caused a food sensation in 2013, has had folks lining up outside Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery since it was introduced in April.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The croissant has also caused a sensation on TikTok and Instagram, with customers ripping into the pastries and showing viewers the ganache pouring out of the flaky treat.

Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery executive pastry chef Scott Cioe works on the preparation of Supremes, at Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery, in New York, US, on August 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery executive pastry chef Scott Cioe works on the preparation of Supremes, at Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery, in New York, US, on August 24, 2022. (Reuters)



Scott Cioe, executive pastry chef for the bakery, said he had no idea his creation would go viral. “I don’t even have a TikTok,” he said.

Read more: The next big ‘ting?’ Why Jamaican cuisine is a hot new trend

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More