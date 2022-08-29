Expo City Dubai to usher in new era with October 1 opening

Expo City Dubai is gearing up to open on October 1, building on Expo 2020 Dubai’s legacy and its pledge to inspire future generations.

After the resounding success of the mega event, the attraction now is that Expo City Dubai will be retaining 80 per cent of the Expo-built infrastructure.

A clean, green, tech-enabled, human-centric city of the future, Expo City Dubai is designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban planning, driving innovation and action on its journey to Net Zero.

Alif, Terra pavilions open on Sept. 1

Ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai site in October, visitors are invited to experience two of its most popular pavilions from September 1, with the re-opening of Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion marking the first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey.

Terra – a world-class example of sustainable best practice in architecture and design – will encourage visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history.

Alif and Terra will be open daily 10 a.m. to 6p.m., while Garden in the Sky will open from 3p.m. to 6p.m., extending to 10 a.m to 6p.m. from September 16 onwards.

Other Expo 2020 Dubai favorites – including Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds and the carousel – will open in October.

Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Programme preparing an awe-inspiring and evolving array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes (which are paid services) are also available.

Tickets, will cost Dh 50 per person per pavilion, are available at www.expocitydubai.com, and can be purchased at four box offices at Expo City Dubai from 1 September 1.

Garden in the Sky, with its breathtaking 360 degree views, will also open on September 1, with tickets priced at Dh. 30 each. The attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination.

