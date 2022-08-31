Saudi Arabia’s wildlife center announces hunting season to begin in September
Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife (NCW) announced on Tuesday that the hunting season will kick off on September 1 and last until January 31, 2023.
The center noted that the list of species which hunting is allowed can be accessed via its official website, and warned against violating executive regulations for wildlife hunting.
It also said that those with licensed hunting rifles, and falconers registered with the Saudi Falcon Club, must obtain hunting permits through the Fetri platform, adding that hunters using air rifles must only use rifles registered in their name.
The center warned against hunting any animals or birds within the boundaries of cities, villages, centers, farms, rest houses, or any areas where people are present, or near military sites, industrial and vital facilities, and within the scope of reserves and major projects.
It noted that violating hunting regulations is subject to penalties, adding that violators will be referred to the relevant authorities.
