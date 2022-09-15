Ras Al Khaimah joins UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)) has announced Ras Al Khaimah as the newest addition to its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), highlighting the commitment of the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah to realizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, in part through enhancing education and enabling life-long learning among its people.

According to a press release, membership of the GNLC was achieved as a result of Ras Al Khaimah’s dedication to its vision of improving Emirate-wide education outcomes, expanding its use of modern technologies in the learning process and empowering communities and encouraging a culture of life-long learning, while improving the overall quality and excellence of the education sector.

The GNLC is a forum that encourages the sharing of ideas and learning solutions among members, promoting policy dialogue and peer learning that helps to forge partnerships, develop capacity and instruments to encourage the building of learning cities.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Secretary General of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council, said: “Ras Al Khaimah joining UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities is a distinguished global achievement for the Emirate. It is evidence of the policies we are implementing in the education sector, which are inclusive of all segments of society, no matter their stage of life, and are reflective of the wise leadership of the UAE, and in line with our country’s overall strategy and its global competitiveness priorities.”

Dr. Abdullatif Khalifa added: “Membership of GNLC will allow Ras Al Khaimah to share with the world its experience of consolidating education into the cultural, social, developmental, and economic fabric of our society, and sharing our best practices to similar advanced cities internationally. It will also allow the Emirate to benefit from the experiences of member cities and contribute to developing global education policies as a basis for advancing human development and sustainability.”

Munther Mohammed bin Shakar Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “Ras Al Khaimah joining the Global Network of Learning Cities highlights the Emirate’s vision to constantly improve its education sector and instill a culture of life-long learning. This translates into providing people with educational programs that will enable them to achieve personally, while also contributing to the overall success of Ras Al Khaimah.”

“Ras Al Khaimah is moving forward in the provision of high-quality education for all, as it is a fundamental tool in the Emirate’s development and desire to build a bright, prosperous and sustainable future,” he added.

Ras Al Khaimah views education as a vital pillar in its pursuit of a bright future for the nation and the Emirate, which is why it has developed high-quality educational institutions that abide by the highest international standards. Education in the Emirate enjoys unwavering support from its leadership, which is keen to enhance the education system as part of its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Education is pivotal to Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 strategy, which has a focus on ensuring an inclusive education system for all. The Emirate is home to 111 schools and its higher education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

The Emirate is working to establish further programs aimed at enhancing training and education across multiple disciplines.

Ras Al Khaimah’s admission to GNLC is the culmination of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Youth, through its National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and the General Secretariat of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council, with the latter coordinating with all relevant entities in the Emirate to prepare a report and liaise with UNESCO on all the necessary joining requirements.



