Italian club Monza’s Mari discharged from hospital after supermarket stabbing
Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital after he was stabbed in an attack in an Italian supermarket earlier this week, his club Monza said on Sunday.
Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds. The attack left one man dead and many injured.
Milan’s Niguarda hospital said its trauma team had reconstructed two muscles in the back of the 29-year-old Spanish center-back, who is on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.
“Pablo Mari was discharged from the hospital this morning, returned home and now begins a period of absolute rest,” the club said in a statement, also thanking the staff at the hospital.
“Pablo, we are waiting for you!”
Monza had asked the Italian football league to postpone their home game against Bologna on Monday, saying the team was in a “state of shock,” but the game is set to go ahead.
Monza, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are 15th in the 20-team league.
