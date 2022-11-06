Excited wait in US for world record $1.6 bln jackpot announcement
Powerball mania hit the United States on Saturday as numbers were drawn for a $1.6 billion jackpot, a world record.
No winner was immediately announced, and any winner could take days to come forward.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Guess I’m going back to work on Monday #powerball,” wrote a Twitter user with the handle Greg after the drawing.
The Powerball jackpot is the biggest ever amassed and it set many minds spinning about what they would do with such wealth.
“Dream homes, travel, help family and friends,” said Dontel Ducksworth, a 28-year-old visiting a 7-Eleven convenience store in the US capital. “But you gotta take care of yourself first.”
A steady stream of customers was snapping up Powerball tickets in the run-up to the drawing at 10:59 pm (0259 GMT) Saturday.
“I keep saying, ‘Good luck!’“ said Bezu Wondi, the 28-year-old 7-Eleven cashier.
He’s hoping that a winning ticket might be purchased by a customer visiting his store.
“They say, if they win, ‘I’ll give you money,’” Wondi said. “They make promises,” he added, giggling.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, the Powerball organizers said. And if there are duplicate winners who select the same combination of numbers, they would share the jackpot.
“I don’t know how to play it,” said Yoss Aguilar, a 25-year-old cashier at a Wawa convenience store. But she’s seen the stream of people buying Powerball tickets at a vending machine inside her store adorned with a big sign: “Lots of people WIN.”
It costs $2 to buy a Powerball ticket, and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, calculated for Saturday’s jackpot at $782.4 million. Or they could opt for payments over 30 years.
“I wonder how much they really get after taxes?” asked Aguilar.
Still a lot, even with US tax authorities taking around 40 percent.
Ducksworth, the actor, and his friend, Karl Holland, a 28-year-old artist, debated how they’d deal with such huge winnings.
“It could be overwhelming,” said Holland.
“There’s never too much,” responded Ducksworth.
“There IS always too much money. You become a target,” Holland said, adding that all kinds of friends would hit him up for cash. “I don’t say ‘no’ too easily.”
Read more: UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
-
Lottery hopefuls flock to ‘lucky’ California store as US $1 billion jackpot loomsThe odds of claiming this week's bonanza US lottery prize are less than one-in-300-million -- but one “lucky” convenience store outside Los Angeles is ... Life
-
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz drawAn expat in the United Arab Emirates has become the first person to win the top prize of $13.6 million (Dh50 million) in the Mahzooz draw.The winner, ... Gulf
-
Four homeless men hit French jackpot with gifted scratchcardFour homeless people won big after a scratchcard handed to them by a charitable gambler drew 50,000 euros ($59,000), French lottery operator FDJ said ... Variety
-
Anonymous winner steps forward to claim $1.5 billion jackpotThe mystery surrounding the $1.5 billion mega millions jackpot from last October is partly over as lottery officials announced Monday that a South ... Variety
-
Jackpot of $750 million, fourth largest in US history, at stake in Powerball lotteryA $750 million jackpot, the fourth largest in US history and the second astronomical jackpot this week, will be at stake during the Powerball drawing ... Variety
-
There’s only one winning ticket in record $1.6 billion US lotto jackpotA single winning ticket has been identified in the record-setting $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, lottery officials said Wednesday.A ... Variety
-
Sales are brisk as Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billionThe Mega Millions lottery may see a streak of jackpot rollovers end as it heads toward a record $1.6 billion drawing on Tuesday.As more tickets sell, ... Variety
-
Man in US becomes single winner of $758.7 mln jackpot, largest in historyA winning ticket was sold in Watertown, Massachusetts, for Wednesday's $758.7 million jackpot -- the largest with a single winner in the history -- ... Variety
-
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot goes to 3 winners in 3 statesThe winners did not immediately identify themselves Thursday, but they bought their tickets in Munford, a town of about 6,000 in Tennessee Variety
-
No winner of record Powerball jackpot, next draw put at $1.3 billionThe grand prize for Powerball has climbed steadily for weeks after repeated drawings produced no big winners Variety