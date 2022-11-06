Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People look at a digital billboard advertising Powerball’s Jackpot of 1.6 billion dollars in New York City, US, on November 4, 2022. (Reuters)
People look at a digital billboard advertising Powerball’s Jackpot of 1.6 billion dollars in New York City, US, on November 4, 2022. (Reuters)

US Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 bln with no winners on Saturday

AFP, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US Powerball jackpot has grown to a massive $1.9 billion after no one won Saturday’s already record prize.

The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in Monday’s draw, organizers said.

The Powerball jackpot is the biggest ever amassed, surpassing the already record $1.6 billion which went unclaimed in Saturday’s draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot are still 1 in 292.2 million, organizers said. If there are duplicate winners who select the same combination of numbers, they would share the jackpot.

While no one claimed the big prize on Saturday, 16 tickets matched the five main numbers to win $1 million each.

It costs $2 to buy a Powerball ticket, and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, calculated for Monday’s jackpot at $929 million. Or they could opt for payments over 29 years.

Read more: UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13 million in Mahzooz draw

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size