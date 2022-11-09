In pictures: Moon turns blood-red in last total lunar eclipse until 2025

The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 turned the moon blood-red on Tuesday.

Dubbed the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse - as it occurs during November’s Full Beaver Blood Moon - the celestial spectacle was observed in North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia – including the Middle East.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The full moon passed through the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb, giving it a unique blood-red color.

Tuesday’s celestial event began at around 2:16 p.m. and ran until 3:41 p.m (UAE time), lasting almost an hour and a half.

In Asia, Australia and the Pacific, the blood moon was observed at sunset, while in North America it was visible before sunrise.

Observers in the US states of Alaska and Hawaii had the opportunity to watch every stage of the total lunar eclipse.

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 took place in May, and Tuesday’s celestial spectacle is expected to be the last one until March 14, 2025. NASA said, however, that partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will be observed until then.

Read more:

Lunar eclipse 2022: How and where to watch the Nov. 8 blood moon

Elon Musk’s SpaceX dismantles hyperloop prototype, project stopped indefinitely

UAE’s Moon rover passes final tests before heading to outer space