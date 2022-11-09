Theme
The 'Blood Moon' is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Kolkata on November 8, 2022. (AFP)
The 'Blood Moon' is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Kolkata on November 8, 2022. (AFP)

In pictures: Moon turns blood-red in last total lunar eclipse until 2025

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English
The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 turned the moon blood-red on Tuesday.

Dubbed the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse - as it occurs during November’s Full Beaver Blood Moon - the celestial spectacle was observed in North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia – including the Middle East.

The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Keerom, Papua, Indonesia, November 8, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Reuters)
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Keerom, Papua, Indonesia, November 8, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Reuters)

A bird flies past the moon during the lunar eclipse by the U.S. Capitol on the day of the midterm elections, in Washington, US, November 8, 2022. (Reuters(
A bird flies past the moon during the lunar eclipse by the U.S. Capitol on the day of the midterm elections, in Washington, US, November 8, 2022. (Reuters)

The full moon passed through the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb, giving it a unique blood-red color.

The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022. (Reuters)
The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Tuesday’s celestial event began at around 2:16 p.m. and ran until 3:41 p.m (UAE time), lasting almost an hour and a half.

In Asia, Australia and the Pacific, the blood moon was observed at sunset, while in North America it was visible before sunrise.

The 'Blood Moon' is seen after a total lunar eclipse in Bangaluru on November 8, 2022. (AFP)
The 'Blood Moon' is seen after a total lunar eclipse in Bangaluru on November 8, 2022. (AFP)

Observers in the US states of Alaska and Hawaii had the opportunity to watch every stage of the total lunar eclipse.

A moon is seen during a lunar eclipse, in Shanghai, China November 8, 2022. (Reuters)
A moon is seen during a lunar eclipse, in Shanghai, China November 8, 2022. (Reuters)

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 took place in May, and Tuesday’s celestial spectacle is expected to be the last one until March 14, 2025. NASA said, however, that partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will be observed until then.

