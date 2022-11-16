FIFA World Cup: Everything you need to know about Dubai public transport to fan zones

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled its public transport master plan for managing the mobility of residents and visitors at the FIFA World Cup fan zones in the emirate.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The plan for mass transit includes the metro, public buses, taxis and marine transit, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

Around 1,382 metro trips will be operated daily, and more than 700 taxis will be added to the authority’s existing fleet of 11,210 taxis, the RTA said. It will also deploy 60 public buses and three modes of marine transit for the World Cup, which is set to run from November 20 to December 18.

Dubai’s mass transit modes will transport fans in Dubai and those traveling to Qatar via Al Maktoum International Airport.

Football fans can watch the tournament on livestream across various locations in Dubai, including Dubai Harbor, Barasti, the Dubai Media City, and Zero Gravity.

The transport authority’s responsive integrated public transport plan will take into account real-time traffic conditions in order to appropriately allocate resources accordingly.

Transport to Dubai Harbor fan zone

The plan for managing traffic and mobility at the main fan zone in Dubai Harbor has already been set up by the authority, Dubai Police and event organizer. Fans will be able to use buses and taxis or water transport from Bluewaters Island to get to Dubai Harbor.

According to the RTA’s plan, mobile teams monitoring the city’s World Cup fan zones will manage the traffic on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street to streamline vehicle movement and ensure smoother traffic flow and less congestion.

Buses

The RTA plans to utilize 60 public buses to bring fans to the designate World Cup fan zone locations. This dedicated service will operate on specific bus routes.

The new DWC1 bus route departs from the Al Maktoum International Airport’s arrivals area, passed through the Dubai Metro Expo Station and continues to the Ibn Battuta Bus Station every 30 minutes. This route operates 24 hours a day for seven days a week and will only be operational until December 20.

The second bus route, F55, is a metro feeder link service that will shuttle between Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Metro Expo Station, running every 30 minutes from 5:00 a.m. through to 12 midnight.

The third route is N55, a night service will operate from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day to connect Al Maktoum International Airport and the Dubai Expo Metro Station.

Marine transport

The transport authority will also allocate two ferries and one water taxi throughout the football tournament. Service timings will be synchronized with the World Cup’s match schedules.

Fans will be transported via ferry on a route linking Dubai Harbor and Bluewaters Island, with a one-way fee of AED 25 ($6.8) for economy class and AED 35 ($9.5) for gold class.

Read more:

Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022: Fan zones in Saudi, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Encouraged by Qatar World Cup, fans gather to practice chants to support Arab teams

FIFA boss Infantino urges ceasefire in Ukraine for duration of World Cup