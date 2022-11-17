Top 10 iconic moments in history of FIFA World Cup

Al Arabiya English reveals the all-time Top 10 iconic moments in World Cup history .

10. Rivaldo's bad acting

Brazil has flare, style and footballing geniuses, but alas, many of the players acting skills are poor, to say the least, as Rivaldo’s fake injury showed.

9. Cruff's wizardry

In 1974 the Dutch footballing wizard Johan Cruyff dazzled the World Cup with a sublime turn that has entered to annals of sporting history.

8. Baggio's penalty miss

Italy was one of the favorites to win the 1994 World Cup. The nation’s star player Roberto Baggio dashed the country's hopes with this penalty miss.

7. Goal of the century

What more can be said about Maradona’s weaving run through a maze of defenders to lodge the ball in the back of the net? Wonderful.

6. Zidane's headbutt

Zinedine Zidane will always be remembered as one of football’s all-time greats, but his headbutt on Italy’s Marco Materazzi showed his tough side too.

5. Gemmill's goal

Scotland has achieved little at any of the World Cup finals they have participated in. Archie Gemmill’s goal against The Netherlands is a highlight, at least for those that know who Archie Gemmil was.

4. Blatent foul

Possibly the worst foul at a World Cup, Germany’s goalkeeper Harald Schumacher is always remembered for his crunching collision with France’s Patrick Battiston, who, 40 years later, has never fully recovered.

3. Milla's dancing

Cameroon stole the 1990 World Cup show with the indomitable Roger Milla showing the world that his skills weren’t limited to scoring goals. He sashes into the third iconic moment with his moves.

2. Hand of God

Mention “Hand of God” to any English football supporter, and you’ll see gnashing of teeth followed by the claim that Maradona won Argentina the 1986 match between the two sides by cheating. You’ll receive a wry smile if you mention the term to Scottish supporters.

1. Pele's miss

For many fans, Pele is the soul of the World Cup, and one of his famous goals brought a new dimension to the beautiful game. He missed this scoring opportunity, but the beauty was unmistakable.



