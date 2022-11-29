Dubai-based pet taxi chauffeurs furry friends

Making fur-parents’ lives easier in the busy metropolitan of Dubai, Shweta Bhatia, owner of a pet taxi, chauffeurs around special kinds of clients.

Running an around the clock service, Bhatia drives around pets with or without their owners to day care, the vet or any other destination.

“It makes me very very happy because I am a pet enthusiast… It gives me an immense pleasure, helping and assisting a lot of pet parents, a lot of pet clients and their fur kids,” Bhatia, who left her corporate job to open her business earlier this year, said.

Pet owners in the UAE face many difficulties that come along when owning a pet, especially with transportation, as most taxis and ride-sharing services do not allow animals.

“In UAE, dogs are not allowed in the normal taxis, so it’s never been easy, even in other car options, you cannot take your pets in that, so ‘Smile for Tail’ is doing a big favor for parents who don’t drive or who don't have any other option,” one of Bhatia’s regular customers, Gazala Anwar said.

Currently operating one car, Bhatia aims to expand her fleet.

