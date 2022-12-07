Sharjah to host workshop on Western Sudan Community Museums project

A workshop on the Western Sudan Community Museums (WSCM) project is being held in Sharjah with the aim of addressing the role of museums as hubs with heritage collections in contributing to peace building and social cohesion.

The Regional Office for the Conservation of Cultural Heritage in the Arab Region (ICCROM -- Sharjah) in cooperation with the National Cooperation of Antiquities and Museums in Sudan (NCAM), and The Africa Institute in Sharjah, is organizing a workshop on the WSCMproject, on December 8, 2022, (Thursday) at The Africa Institute in Sharjah.

This workshop aims to shed light on the Western Sudan Community Museums project launched in 2018 by ICCROM-Sharjah, in collaboration with local and international partners.



The three participating museums in Western Sudan – the Darfur Community Museum, Sheikan Community Museum, and Khalifa House Community Museum – will celebrate the project’s achievements by bringing together Sudan's diverse heritage from the Nile to the Sahel and exploring its rich history and communities.



In addition to the workshop, this event will also include a photo and interactive exhibition that will be inaugurated at The Africa Institute, Khalid Bin Mohammed School in Sharjah.



The exhibition continues until December 12, 2022. The event will close with a concert by the iconic ensemble, Sudanese Bait Al Oud Orchestra scheduled at the Africa Hall on December 8, 2022.

