AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal vs. Bologne at the San Siro, Sept. 21, 2020. (AFP)
AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal vs. Bologne at the San Siro, September 21, 2020. (AFP)

Emirates airline extends sponsorship deal with AC Milan football club

Bloomberg
Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline, renewed its sponsorship deal with AC Milan, extending a partnership with the Italian football club that has spanned over 15 years.

Emirates’ “Fly Better” logo will continue to feature on the club’s jerseys, according to a statement. The airline’s branding will also appear on youth jerseys across all AC Milan academies around the world.

The Dubai-based airline didn’t provide a value for the sponsorship deal. Emirates first signed the agreement with AC Milan in 2007.

Emirates said AC Milan has plans to open a new office in Dubai, “which will serve as a base for the club to further develop its commercial and communication strategy in the Middle East.”

AC Milan, known as the Rossoneri, has won the Champions League — Europe’s premier club competition — and its predecessor competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid. It is among the most recognizable names in world football.

Emirates also supports a roster of high-profile football clubs and events, including Arsenal FC, Olympique Lyonnais, Real Madrid FC, and Hamburger SV, according to the airline.

