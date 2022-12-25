World Cup winning captain Messi to extend contract with Paris St Germain: BBC Sport

Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi is to sign a one-year extension with his current club Paris St Germain, with the option of an additional year, according to BBC Sport.

Messi’s current contract ends in June 2023. The footballer’s father Jorge has been negotiating with PSG director of football Luis Campos for months, the BBC said, and the agreement comes after a meeting with the club’s Qatari owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Doha.

While Barcelona FC president Joan Laporta recently expressed interest in bringing the seven-time Ballon d’Or player back to the club, neither Messi nor his father were approached, according to BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.

