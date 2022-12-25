Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi shoots at goal in the Ligue 1 match against Auxerre, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on November 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi shoots at goal in the Ligue 1 match against Auxerre, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on November 13, 2022. (Reuters)

World Cup winning captain Messi to extend contract with Paris St Germain: BBC Sport

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi is to sign a one-year extension with his current club Paris St Germain, with the option of an additional year, according to BBC Sport.

Messi’s current contract ends in June 2023. The footballer’s father Jorge has been negotiating with PSG director of football Luis Campos for months, the BBC said, and the agreement comes after a meeting with the club’s Qatari owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Doha.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While Barcelona FC president Joan Laporta recently expressed interest in bringing the seven-time Ballon d’Or player back to the club, neither Messi nor his father were approached, according to BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.

Read more:

Leaving Barcelona was a shock, but Messi adjusting well at PSG in Paris

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or

Messi flies to Saudi Arabia after becoming tourism ambassador, goes on Red Sea trip

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size