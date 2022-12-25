World Cup winning captain Messi to extend contract with Paris St Germain: BBC Sport
Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi is to sign a one-year extension with his current club Paris St Germain, with the option of an additional year, according to BBC Sport.
Messi’s current contract ends in June 2023. The footballer’s father Jorge has been negotiating with PSG director of football Luis Campos for months, the BBC said, and the agreement comes after a meeting with the club’s Qatari owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Doha.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
While Barcelona FC president Joan Laporta recently expressed interest in bringing the seven-time Ballon d’Or player back to the club, neither Messi nor his father were approached, according to BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.
Read more:
Leaving Barcelona was a shock, but Messi adjusting well at PSG in Paris
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or
Messi flies to Saudi Arabia after becoming tourism ambassador, goes on Red Sea trip
-
FIFA World Cup: Messi becomes first to win prestigious Golden Ball trophy twiceArgentinian football star Lionel Messi has become the first footballer to win the prestigious Golden Ball trophy twice, after the FIFA World Cup ... Sports
-
In Diego Maradona’s shadow, Messi strives for Argentina’s forever loveLionel Messi’s passionate performances at the Qatar World Cup are earning him oodles of love from Argentines, but their old favoritism for Diego ... Features
-
Messi flies to Saudi Arabia after becoming tourism ambassador, goes on Red Sea tripParis-Saint Germain forward and Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi arrived in Saudi Arabia after he was named the official brand ambassador of Saudi ... Entertainment
-
Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 DubaiFootball legend Lionel Messi visited the site of Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, where he toured the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates and Argentina ... Gulf
-
Lionel Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d’Or victory, says XaviBarcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former team mate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d’Or win, describing the Argentine’s record-extending seventh ... Sports
-
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’OrArgentina’s Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert ... Life
-
Leaving Barcelona was a shock, but Messi adjusting well at PSG in ParisHaving to leave Barcelona came as a shock to Lionel Messi, but the Argentina forward said familiar faces have helped him to settle at Paris St Germain ... Life
-
Salah and Messi are vital brand ambassadors for Liverpool and PSG: Are they worth it?After four seasons with Liverpool, Mo Salah hit his 100th Premiership goal for the club this month, averaging 24 goals a season: more than any other ... Opinion