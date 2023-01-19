Coffee consumption among Britons yet to return to pre pandemic levels
Britons drank more coffee last year but demand is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels as shops hiked prices, according to market researcher Allegra Group.
Sales grew nearly 12 percent last year even as cafes and restaurants grappled with inflation and high energy costs, the researcher said. The struggle to return to pre COVID-19 levels highlights the challenges faced by the industry as a cost-of-living crisis forces consumers to cut spending.
The cost of a latte — the most popular coffee drink in the UK — rose 11 percent to £3.25 ($4) over the last 12 months, Allegra said in a report.
Half of operators surveyed by the researcher said consumer footfall was yet to fully recover, particularly in city centers, while larger branded chains recouped some ground last year. They also responded to shifting consumption patterns by investing in drive-thrus — which grew 18 percent — delivery, self-serve, and smaller format stores.
