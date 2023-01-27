US: Recent video of snow pile falling on Wisconsin police officer goes viral

A video shared by police in the US state of Wisconsin showed the funny moment snow fell on an officer during a recent storm.

The CCTV footage posted on Facebook by the Viroqua Police Department last week shows an officer stepping outside before he returned to shut the door behind him. As he closed the door with a bit of force, snow from the door frame above fell on top of him.



“Viroqua Officer Carter Jamieson hopes you have a safe and uneventful evening with the forecasted winter storm,” the video caption said on Facebook.





According to media reports, the region is expecting more snowfall in the coming days.

