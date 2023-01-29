Ronaldo’s partner Georgina celebrates 29th birthday at Armenian restaurant in Riyadh

Argentinian model and girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, celebrated her 29th birthday with her family at Armenian restaurant Lavash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Rodriguez, Ronaldo and their children were photographed at Lavash, with a three-tier cake, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The birthday cake was decorated with flower designs and had “Happy Birthday Georgina” written on it in Portuguese.

They celebrated her birthday in a private room which was decorated with white balloons and the pathway to one of the reserved dinner rooms was decorated with pictures of the Argentinian model.

The couple moved to Saudi Arabia earlier this month after Ronaldo’s new contract with Al Nassr football club came into effect.The two-and-a-half-year contract will reportedly pay him around $213 million per year, putting him on track to earn the highest-ever salary for a professional footballer.

British TV presenter Piers Morgan said that Ronaldo has been “absolutely loving Saudi, on and off the pitch,” in an interview with Tatler magazine. He exchanged texts with the Portuguese footballer since his move to Riyadh and said that thanks to his explosive interview with Ronaldo back in November, the football icon “signed the biggest transfer deal in football history, and is now the world’s highest paid athlete at the age of 37.”

In the November interview, Ronaldo broke his silence about his situation at Manchester United which ultimately led to the club terminating his contract.

