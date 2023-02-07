Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Owner Joseph Chahayed poses after a single winning ticket for the Powerball lottery drawing was sold in at Joe's Service Center, in Altadena, California, US, on November 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Owner Joseph Chahayed poses after a single winning ticket for the Powerball lottery drawing was sold in at Joe's Service Center, in Altadena, California, US, on November 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Lucky player in Washington state wins $747 mln Powerball jackpot

The Associated Press, Des Moines, Iowa
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds on Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in Washington state. The site also says the jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday has dropped to $20 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket is seen in Port Washington, New York, US. (Reuters)
A Powerball lottery ticket is seen in Port Washington, New York, US. (Reuters)

It was the first Powerball jackpot win since November 19, 2022.

That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger un-til it stood as the ninth-largest in US history.

The $747 million jackpot on Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed
annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower.

Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed ei-ther of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Read more: US Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size