‘Smooch of the Union’: US First Lady steals show with wayward kiss on VP’s husband

Did they, or didn’t they?

For a surreal moment -- just as Joe Biden prepared to deliver his State of the Union speech -- his wife Jill Biden stole the show by appearing to plant a kiss smack on the lips of the vice president’s husband.



It happened in a heartbeat: after sweeping into Congress to cheers, the first lady made her way over to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and clasped his hand.

Then, in a moment destined to go viral, they leaned in for a friend-ly embrace -- but at least one of them appears to have miscalcu-lated and the result was a kiss either on, or very, very close, to the lips.



“Smooch of the Union,” teased the New York Post tabloid -- zoom-ing in on photos of what it declared without a doubt to have been a kiss on the mouth.

Other close-ups of the embrace seemed to show Biden’s kiss landing just to one side of Kamala Harris’s husband’s mouth.



But Fox News -- a frequent critic of Biden’s administration -- pounced on the apparent slip-up without the shadow of a doubt.



And Donald Trump’s former advisor Kellyanne Conway shared a picture of the smooch with similar delight, quipping: “Wow, Covid really is over.”

