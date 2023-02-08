‘Smooch of the Union’: US First Lady steals show with wayward kiss on VP’s husband
Did they, or didn’t they?
For a surreal moment -- just as Joe Biden prepared to deliver his State of the Union speech -- his wife Jill Biden stole the show by appearing to plant a kiss smack on the lips of the vice president’s husband.
It happened in a heartbeat: after sweeping into Congress to cheers, the first lady made her way over to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and clasped his hand.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Then, in a moment destined to go viral, they leaned in for a friend-ly embrace -- but at least one of them appears to have miscalcu-lated and the result was a kiss either on, or very, very close, to the lips.
“Smooch of the Union,” teased the New York Post tabloid -- zoom-ing in on photos of what it declared without a doubt to have been a kiss on the mouth.
Other close-ups of the embrace seemed to show Biden’s kiss landing just to one side of Kamala Harris’s husband’s mouth.
But Fox News -- a frequent critic of Biden’s administration -- pounced on the apparent slip-up without the shadow of a doubt.
And Donald Trump’s former advisor Kellyanne Conway shared a picture of the smooch with similar delight, quipping: “Wow, Covid really is over.”
Read more:
Three takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union speech
Biden ‘deeply saddened’ by Turkey, Syria earthquake; pledges US aid
US President Biden calls for fraternity across ‘all peoples, religions, and beliefs’
-
Three takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union speechHere are some takeaways from US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for ... World News
-
Biden presses congress for police reforms, citing Tyre Nichols deathPresident Joe Biden called on the US Congress Tuesday to hold police accountable for abusive behavior, citing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the ... World News
-
Labor secretary ‘designated survivor’ for Biden speechLabor Secretary Marty Walsh was chosen to be the so-called designated survivor during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday.For ... World News
-
Biden in State of Union promises to ‘finish the job’President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and over Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the ... World News
-
Biden ‘deeply saddened’ by Turkey, Syria earthquake; pledges US aidUS President Joe Biden said he was “deeply saddened” and promised his country’s assistance Monday after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey ... Middle East
-
US President Biden calls for fraternity across ‘all peoples, religions, and beliefs’“The International Day of Human Fraternity offers us an opportunity to see each other as equals…It is a chance to renew our efforts to care for others in need, to demand peace and justice, and to call for freedom for everyone everywhere,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday, commemorating the historic signing of the Document on Human Fraternity. World News