Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A shop in London displays red roses for Valentine's Day in London, UK. (Reuters)
A shop in London displays red roses for Valentine's Day in London, UK. (Reuters)

Ten last-minute quirky gifts to buy your Valentine

If you’re looking for an unusual gift for someone this Valentine’s Day, here are some suggestions for you.

Kate Oglesby, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the globe with many people buying their loved ones’ chocolate and flowers. However, not everyone wants a cliché gesture to symbolize their love. If you’re looking for a last-minute out of the box gift ideas, we have rounded the top ten suggestions for you.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One: Have your partners’ face on socks

Because nothing says I love you like being able to see your partner’s face every time you look at your feet.

Customised sock can allow you to wear your partner on your feet. (Amazon)
Customised sock can allow you to wear your partner on your feet. (Amazon)

Two: A French fry holder for the car

They say the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

This picture shows a French fry holder for the car. (Amazon)
This picture shows a French fry holder for the car. (Amazon)

Three: Kissing cat mugs

Everyone loves a matching gift, don’t they?

Valentine's Day cat mugs. (Amazon)
Valentine's Day cat mugs. (Amazon)

Four: Couples quiz

Want to prove you know your partner well? Put your knowledge to the test with a quiz.

Five: A giant teddy bear

The perfect replacement for a cuddle when you’re not there.

Six: A grow your own boyfriend

If you don’t have a Valentine just grow one instead!

Seven: Lightsaber chopsticks

May the force be with you this Valentine’s Day.

A photo of chopsticks that look light Star Wars light sabers. (Amazon)
A photo of chopsticks that look light Star Wars light sabers. (Amazon)

Eight: Funny slippers

From animals to breadsticks, the choices are endless.

Nine: A singing pickle

One way to irritate your partner is by having this on repeat

Ten: Personalized toilet paper

Make sure your partner can’t go anywhere in the house without you.

Read more:

Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia: A once-illicit holiday turns popular

Valentine's Day in Saudi Arabia: That changing look of love

Tunisia’s Grand Mufti says Valentine’s Day is not ‘haram,’ on one condition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size