Abu Dhabi judicial outreach program succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3 pct

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has succeeded in reducing the divorce rate last year by about 6 percent, as the cases of family disputes ending in divorce dropped to 3 percent, compared to 9 percent in 2021, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The decrease in divorce rates is the result of the successful implementation of various outreach programs and initiatives implemented by the Judicial Department, including the ‘Reconciliation is Better’ (Al Solh Khair) initiative, which helped reduce the divorce rate to about 6 percent during 2022.



In 2018, the divorce rate stood at 12 percent, and 13 percent in 2019 and 2020, then dropped in 2021 to 9 percent, and continued its downward trend in 2022 to reach 3 percent, testifying to the development of processes and interactive programs that have proven beneficial to the parties to the conflict.



This achievement adds to ADJD's record of consolidating the culture of tolerance and encouraging amicable settlement of disputes, to ensure the preservation of family cohesion and stability.



The ADJD emphasized its commitment to promoting the culture of alternative dispute resolution as part of its endeavors to implement best practices and innovative methods to enable reconciliation and amicable settlement of family conflicts and civil, commercial and real estate disputes. This is in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote supportive initiatives that ensure the cohesion and stability of society.



This decrease in divorce rates, the ADJD explained, is the result of the efforts made by the ADJD's Alternative Dispute Resolution Division to improve performance and develop working methods in line with the social, economic, and technical development taking place in the emirate.



The positive outcome came from the success of resolving disputes outside the traditional court setting, coupled with the efforts of family counsellors to convince parties to opt for amicable solutions in resolving their disputes, which has ultimately contributed to a decrease in the number of cases ending in divorce.



In terms of numbers, the ADJD managed to handle more than 99.2 percent of the family disputes that were submitted to its consideration during the year 2022, representing 15,606 family disputes, and succeeded in amicably resolving 63 percent of the disputes in the emirate.

Under the ‘Reconciliation is Better’ initiative, innovative moves were undertaken aimed at keeping abreast of developments, raising awareness, consolidating, and strengthening the relationship between family members.

Intensive guidance sessions were conducted by certified family counsellors, and training workshops were organized, supported by multimedia and interactive exercises to help assimilate skills for coping with conflicts. All of this were paired with a follow-up plan to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement and to address any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.

