Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer and husband Nayel Nassar announce birth of first child

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, to the world on Saturday.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram, where they shared a joint post with a picture of them holding their newborn baby, who's feet were visible in the photo.

While they did not reveal the baby's name, they expressed their love and gratitude for their healthy little family.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2022, and last month, rumors of the birth of their first child began circulating on social media when Gates posted a photo of herself with Nassar on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption. Now that the couple has officially welcomed their baby girl, they will no doubt be enjoying this special moment with their loved ones.

Gates, who is 26 years old, is the daughter of the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates. She is also a medical student, while Nassar is a professional equestrian. The couple got married in October 2021 in a private ceremony held at Gates' horse farm in North Salem, New York.

The wedding was a star-studded event, attended by some of the biggest names in the world of show jumping. It was a three-day affair, with the main ceremony taking place on the second day.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends in a picturesque outdoor setting.

The ceremony was designed by Rishi Patel, a well-known wedding and event designer, who created a fairy-tale setting for the occasion.

Gates wore two custom-made gowns by Vera Wang Haute for the ceremony and the reception. For the ceremony, she wore a long-sleeved lace gown with a long veil and carried a white bouquet.

For the reception, she changed into a second dress, which featured a square neckline, lined with nude tulle and embellished with hand-appliqué French macramé lace. Nassar, on the other hand, wore a simple three-piece tuxedo with a white flower pinned to his lapel.

