New York Times says it won’t pay monthly fee for Twitter verified check mark
The New York Times will not pay a monthly fee to get verified check mark status on Twitter, a spokesperson for the newspaper said hours after it lost the verified badge on the social media plat-form.
According to new Twitter policy, verified check marks are now offered only through a paid subscription. Organizations will have to shell out $1,000 a month to obtain gold check marks while individuals can get blue checks for a starting price of $7 in the United States.
“We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in rare instances where this status would be es-sential for reporting purposes,” the spokesperson added.
Politico also will not offer to pay for its staff’s Twitter blue verifications, according to a memo sent to staff seen by Reuters.
Twitter had previously announced that from April 1 several accounts will lose the check marks as the social media company begins winding down its legacy verified program.
Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Axios previously reported that The White House will not pay to have its staff’s official Twitter profiles continue to be verified.
