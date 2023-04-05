Asian Cup confirmed for Jan-Feb slot in Qatar next year, says AFC

The next edition of the Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 in 2024, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Wednesday.
The quadrennial continental championship was awarded to China in 2019 but the world’s most populous country relinquished the rights this year as it pursued a zero COVID-19 policy.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Qatar, which hosted the men’s World Cup finals last year, was then named the host after the Gulf state was preferred to bids from South Korea and Indonesia.
The 24-team tournament has been moved from mid-2023 to early 2024 to avoid the heat of the Gulf summer.
Qatar has staged the Asian Cup twice, in 1988 and 2011 and it won the last tournament in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.
The AFC said that the tournament will be staged across eight stadiums, six of which were used during the World Cup, where Argentina were winners.
The Asian Cup will coincide with the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which will run from January 13-February 11 in Ivory Coast.
Read more: Saudi Arabia to host 2023 FIFA Club World Cup
-
Asian Cup 2027: Saudi Arabia reveals plans to renovate, build new football stadiumsSaudi Arabia has revealed plans to renovate existing stadiums and build new ones for the Asian Cup 2027 as the football scene in the Kingdom booms.A ... Saudi Arabia
-
King Salman, Crown Prince laud achievement of Saudi Arabia hosting 2027 AFC Asian CupSaudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lauded the Kingdom’s achievement in being named the host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, ... Sports
-
Saudi Arabia wins bid to host Asian Cup 2027Saudi Arabia has won a bid to host the Asian Cup 2027 following deliberations during the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bahrain, ... Saudi Arabia
-
Qatar to stage 2023 Asian CupQatar will stage the next Asian Cup in place of original hosts China, the Asian Confederation (AFC) announced on Monday, with the tournament likely to ... Sports
-
S. Korea, Australia, Qatar express interest in hosting 2023 Asian CupSouth Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Qatar have submitted expressions of interest to replace China as hosts of next year’s Asian Cup, the Asian ... Life
-
Saudi Arabia makes strong bid to host Asian Cup in 2027 with promise to boost sportA delegation of Saudi Arabia’s bid team to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 delivered on Sundayits official Bid Book to the AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin ... Sports
-
Coronavius: Asian Football Confederation cancels this year’s AFC Cup club competitionThis year’s edition of Asia’s second-tier AFC Cup club competition has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the continent’s governing body for ... Coronavirus
-
Australia mulling bid to host 2023 Asian Cup after China opts outAustralia is weighing up a bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China’s decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament, Football Australia ... Life