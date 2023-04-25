Swiss luxury watch exports keep climbing as Hong Kong orders surge
Swiss watch exports jumped in March as orders from Hong Kong surged after the Chinese territory reopened from harsh COVID-19 restrictions, bolstering strong global demand for luxury timepieces.
Exports climbed 13.8 percent by value to 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.7 billion), with shipments increasing by almost 62 percent to Hong Kong, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Global demand for Swiss luxury timepieces spiked during the pandemic and has remained robust despite economic headwinds.
Exports surged to a record of more than 24 billion francs in 2022.
Exports by volume of timepieces also rose during the month. The industry exported almost 300,000 additional watches in one month, an increase of 24 percent compared with March 2022, for a total of more than 1.5 million.
The number of watches exported priced at less than 200 Swiss francs jumped by 34 percent, likely driven by the continued popularity of Swatch Group AG’s Omega MoonSwatch collaboration.
There were, however, signs of cooling in demand from the biggest market for Swiss watches. Growth in exports to the US slowed to a 7.8 percent increase in March after jumping by almost 16 percent in February.
Top Swiss watch brand CEOs from Patek Philippe to Oris Watches told Bloomberg this month that there were early signs of a slowdown in demand from consumers and retailers from the unprecedented levels reached during the pandemic.
Read more: Millennials and Gen Z fuel second-hand luxury watch market boom: Report
-
Most expensive watches in the world: 5 of the top luxurious timepiecesFor centuries, people have been creating watches that are more than just functional timepieces but also intricate works of art. They’re also a symbol ... Variety
-
Coronavirus pandemic driving up demand for world’s most expensive watchesWealthy collectors, many of whom are in the Gulf, are racing to buy ultra-rare luxury watches as many fear they will disappear from the market due to ... Coronavirus
-
Apple unveils larger iPhones, health-oriented watchesApple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product’s ... Technology
-
Secrets of watches and jewellery industry in GenevaReports
-
Luxury watches thrive in Saudi ArabiaThere is a change in retail environment in the Kingdom Fashion and beauty
-
Smart and pretty! Fashion designers spruce up smartwatchesSmartwatches don’t have to look ugly to be functional Fashion and beauty
-
Apple co-founder Wozniak skeptical on smartwatches, google glassSteve Wozniak also praised current Apple chief executive Tim Cook for breaking free from Jobs's “dogma” Technology