Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A lion walks through the Nairobi National Park, with Nairobi skyline visible in the background, in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 15, 2022. (Reuters)
A lion walks through the Nairobi National Park, with Nairobi skyline visible in the background, in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Six lions killed in Kenya national park in blow to conservation efforts

Reuters, Nairobi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Six lions have been killed in a national park in southern Kenya, in a blow to conservation efforts and the tourism industry that is a key pillar of the nation’s economy.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed, national park KWS said in a statement on Saturday.

KWS said its officials met with the local community to try to find a solution to recurring conflicts between the animals and community members, but did not say what had been agreed.

Residents around nature reserves in Kenya often complain that lions and other carnivores kill livestock and domestic animals as humans and wildlife compete for space and resources.

The 39,206-hectare Amboseli National Park is home to some of the most prized game including elephants, cheetahs, buffalos, and giraffes.

Read more: Watch: Kenyan wildlife rangers shoot dead stray lion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size