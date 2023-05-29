Climate change, unemployment, healthcare costs ‘top concerns’ among consumers in UAE

The primary concerns among UAE consumers include global climate change or global warming, recession and unemployment, and the cost of healthcare.



These concerns, preferences, and habits of consumers in the UAE were revealed in a Consumer Life Study recently undertaken by GfK, a global leader in the market and consumer intelligence.



GfK’s study sheds light on the top concerns of UAE consumers, their shifting lifestyle priorities, and their expectations from brands and companies. These findings carry significant implications for businesses operating in the region.



According to Rahul Dixit, Head of Marketing and Consumer Intelligence – MENA, GfK, “By incorporating these actionable recommendations into their strategies, brands and leaders can better align their offerings with the evolving needs and expectations of UAE consumers. This will enable them to differentiate themselves in the market, build stronger connections with their target audience, and drive long-term success.”





GfK will unveil the Consumer Life Study 2023 at its upcoming Insights Summit in Dubai taking place on May 31 wherein industry stalwarts like Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO at e& Group, Gonzalo Garcia Villanueva, Global CMO at GfK, Shashank Sharma, Executive Director & GM at Lenovo, Omar Saheb, CMO at Samsung MENA, Mohamed Dhedhi, Partner at AT Kearney and many more will be speaking at the event.

Top concerns of UAE Consumers

Approximately 27 percent of respondents expressed worry about the impact of global climate change, underlining the growing significance of environmental issues in the minds of UAE consumers.



Additionally, 25 percent of respondents cited recession and unemployment as major concerns, reflecting the need for economic stability and job security.



Furthermore, 22 percent of consumers identified the cost of healthcare as a pressing issue, emphasizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services.

Shifting priorities

The study also revealed intriguing insights into the lifestyle choices of UAE consumers. A significant 47 percent of respondents reported engaging in daily or frequent exercise to maintain their fitness. This finding suggests a strong emphasis on health and well-being among UAE consumers, presenting opportunities for brands in the fitness and wellness industries.



Furthermore, 51 percent of respondents indicated engaging in non-grocery shopping at least once a week, underscoring the significance of retail experiences beyond essential purchases.

Noteworthy consumer behaviors

The Consumer Life Study highlighted several consumer behaviors that hold notable implications for brands and companies in the UAE.



For instance, 33 percent of respondents reported viewing live sports events on TV or through various streaming services, apps, or online platforms on a daily or frequent basis. This presents an opportunity for businesses in the sports and entertainment sectors to engage with consumers through digital platforms.



Additionally, 31 percent of respondents expressed a preference for purchasing second-hand items instead of new ones, while 38 percent reported switching from name brands to less expensive alternatives. These findings suggest a growing trend of cost-consciousness and sustainability awareness among UAE consumers, encouraging companies to consider alternative business models and eco-friendly practices.

