Expo City Dubai marks year as real estate developer, destination for events, culture

Establishing itself as a real estate master developer, a thriving ecosystem for the business community, a model of urban sustainability, a go-to destination for events and experiences, and a home of knowledge and culture, Expo City Dubai has achieved significant milestones since its launch, with more collaborations and events in the pipeline as the city continues to drive human progress.

In a video released on Monday, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, commended the bold vision of Expo 2020 Dubai and applauded the impressive progress made by Expo City Dubai since it was officially created in June 2022.

Reem Al Hashimy said: “At Expo 2020 Dubai, we brought the world together in a spirit of friendship and optimism, and we promised we would meet again to continue to connect minds and shape the future – a promise we have fulfilled in the first year of our life as a new city and hub on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

“We have accomplished a great deal – from launching smart, sustainable residential communities and welcoming business partners, to building a city rich in entertainment and culture and inspiring learners of all ages. But this is only the beginning. Working together to create a more healthy, balanced world is in our DNA, and we look forward to more organisations, residents, students and visitors joining us as our city grows and flourishes.”

A real estate master developer

In March, Expo City Dubai unveiled Expo Valley and Expo Central – exceptional residential developments that exemplify best practices in innovative, sustainable, and inclusive design within a 15-minute smart, people-centric community. Conveniently located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and easily accessible by metro, the projects’ first phase is underway, developed by the same team that created the spectacular Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Linked to Expo City, Expo Valley combines care for the planet with the health, wellbeing, and happiness of its residents, with villas and townhouses dispersed throughout a natural landscape. Expo Central, located at the heart of the proud legacy city of the World Expo, offers luxury apartments and townhouses a vibrant, community feel.

Fostering innovation, growth

Expo City Dubai provides an enabling environment for businesses to scale and grow, and around 3,000 employees from leading local and global organizations will have established offices within the city by September, contributing to its innovation ecosystem, promoting cross-sector collaboration and supporting Dubai's position as a global centre of trade. As it grows, Expo City will welcome more businesses, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, organizations, academia, and research institutions, including those looking to establish in the UAE for the first time.

Sustainability in focus

A blueprint for sustainable living, Expo City Dubai is committed to forging a more environmentally-conscious future as it continues its decarbonisation journey – a commitment that extends beyond its physical infrastructure to include the social, environmental and economic realms.

Examples include the Climate Ambassadors Programme – a joint initiative between the Expo School Programme and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) – which has seen almost 2,400 UAE school and university students step into the shoes of climate negotiators attending COP28, which Expo City will host later this year. At a global level, the Expo Live Innovation Programme, which actively supports solutions that address climate change and make a positive impact on the planet, recently selected 36 grassroots climate-related innovations from 34 countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Peru and the UAE, to receive funding and guidance, as well as a platform at COP28.

With sustainability at its core, Expo City’s strategy spans decarbonisation, sustainable construction, waste, wellbeing, accessibility and more, as well as ongoing events designed to educate visitors and inspire them to take climate action.

Sharing knowledge

Expo City aims to drive human progress, and knowledge-sharing cuts across many of its activities and carries forward the legacy of the World Expo and its themes, with the city hosting a range of community events to encourage purpose-led dialogue on important issues. The Expo School Programme continues its success, with school tours, holiday camps, exclusive events and hands-on workshops providing students with memorable journeys and lifelong lessons, fostering a spirit of discovery and learning.

Celebrating festivities and sports

Expo City Dubai has become a go-to destination for events, hosting a range of celebrations and sports activities. ‘Hai Ramadan’ brought together communities during the holy month, providing a cultural journey with unique experiences from across the Islamic world. Thousands of visitors celebrated the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Fan City, and Expo City Dubai has hosted over 20 community sporting events, engaging tens of thousands of participants and spectators and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for community health and fitness. With more events – including the first ever UNTOLD music festival to be held outside Europe – constantly being added to the calendar, visitors should keep an eye on www.expocitydubai.com for the latest updates.

A great day out

Visitors can experience all Expo City’s flagship pavilions via the Dh120 one-day Attractions Pass, which gives entry to Alif, Terra and the Vision and Women’s Pavilions, as well as the three Stories of Nations exhibitions. Experiences can be visited individually for Dh 50, and children aged 12 and under as well as people of determination enjoy free entry. The stunning Public Realm, which includes parks and playgrounds as well as Al Wasl Plaza and the Surreal water feature, is free to visit at any time.

