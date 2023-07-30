Morocco stun South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory in group match
Debutantes Morocco claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second Group H encounter on Sunday, all but confirming the Asian side’s exit.
Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women’s rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.
Hanane Ait El Haj whipped in a cross from the right and Jraidi dived forward to make contact with a deft glancing header that went in at the far post.
Park Eun-sun nearly levelled with a diving header of her own at the other end but the forward saw her effort go agonisingly wide of the post, much to the relief of Khadija Er-Rmichi in Morocco’s goal.
The 33-year-old Er-Rmichi saw Germany find the net six times in their group opener, but she was hardly tested by the South Kore-ans, who failed to have a shot on target and struggled to make in-roads into the final third as the Moroccan defense stood firm.
Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina, who became the first player to wear a headscarf at the Women’s World Cup, made crucial interventions, while she almost scored from a set-piece when she volleyed a snapshot over the bar.
South Korea’s Casey Phair nearly equalized late in the game, but the 16-year-old, who became the youngest player to take the field in Women’s World Cup history in their opener, fired wide to leave them bottom of the group.
Morocco are level with Germany and Colombia with three points ahead of their game later on Sunday. South Korea have zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat.
